You Will (Probably) Survive Parenthood

Former political journo and mum-of-two (soon to be three), Lauren Dubois sits down with Holly to chat about her all too-real parenting survival guide, You Will (Probably) Survive, A real and hilarious take on the changes that come with becoming a parent.

Plus Holly and Andrew chat about Australian author John Marsden's new book 'The Art Of Growing Up' and whether it's time to take a step back and let our kids do more things for themselves.

And the world is obsessed with all of the 'firsts' we have with our kids, but what about the lasts? One of the last acts of hands-on parenthood is teaching our kids to drive, and let's be honest, it's also one of the hardest.

