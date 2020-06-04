Search

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

15 hours ago

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race
Our big kids live in the same world we do, and are seeing it change all around us. 

So, whatever our backgrounds, how do we talk to our kids about race? 

For Holly, that’s meant recognising what she was teaching was wrong. For Andrew, it’s meant his young adults are now schooling him about the issues that matter.  

Plus, Holly got some unexpected visitors, after her son Billy called the cops on her...

And Andrew almost wrote off his son’s car. Yes, the tables have turned. 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

