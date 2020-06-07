Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

Everytime we think we’ve got a handle on technology and the boundaries in place for our kids, along come our smart, tech-savvy tweens and teens with sneaky ways of getting around it all.

On this special episode of This Glorious Mess, Holly and Daddo chat to cybersafety expert Kirra Pendergast about real-life dilemmas from parents whose kids are trying to get around them.

Kirra is the founder and CEO of Safe On Social, and has visited schools all over Australia to talk to students, teachers and parents about how to stay safe and be smart online.

For more information on the course, how to sign up and how to keep your kids safe online, visit: www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com

