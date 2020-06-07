Search

Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

a day ago · 17 minutes

Everytime we think we’ve got a handle on technology and the boundaries in place for our kids, along come our smart, tech-savvy tweens and teens with sneaky ways of getting around it all. 

 

On this special episode of This Glorious Mess, Holly and Daddo chat to cybersafety expert Kirra Pendergast about real-life dilemmas from parents whose kids are trying to get around them. 

 

Kirra is the founder and CEO of Safe On Social, and has visited schools all over Australia to talk to students, teachers and parents about how to stay safe and be smart online.

 

For more information on the course, how to sign up and how to keep your kids safe online, visit: www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com

 

And make sure to tell us how you did! We always want to hear from you on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.



CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

With thanks to special guest Kirra Pendergast from Safe On Social Media. 

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

