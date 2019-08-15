The One Simple Rule For Your Kid's First Phone

Answer the thing! Every teen parent gets frustrated when their kid doesn't hold up their side of the bargain. But what if there was an App for that?

TV handyman Rob Palmer is the master of the Dad Hack - so what's his best tip?

He tells Holly and Andrew.

Plus, at the other end of the parenting spectrum, how do you talk to pre-schoolers about the big things - birth and death? Play School tells us how.

And Holly has nailed all the things parents don't do. Read her viral post, here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/i-dont-list

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to; Rob Palmer

You can find Rob's new book here;

https://www.panmacmillan.com.au/9781760783389/



And also thanks to Emma Palmer.

Watch Play School: Beginnings and endings here;

https://iview.abc.net.au/collection/2230



Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts



This episode was brought to you by Aptamil Toddler