13 Jun 2019 · 37 minutes

Excuse Me Jake's Mum, You Can't Just Leave Him Here!
When your kids are primary school aged there seems to be a MILLION birthday parties you have to take them to, and sometimes you might just have too much on your plate... But is that a good enough excuse to leave your 4 year old child at a party alone? 

Andrew and Holly chat to child Psychologist Renee Mill to find out how to speak to your child when they bring up the subject of death. 

And it's the age of the smartphone but research suggests that it's actually parents who are more addicted to their devices than their children. 

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to child psychologist Renee Mill

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode was made possible by The NRL's State Of Mind Program

