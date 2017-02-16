Keep Your Filthy Smoker Hands Off My Baby

The smokers of the world are huffing and puffing and they want to know - can you really unfriend someone for smoking around your baby? Move over mums and bubs movie sessions, the latest craze is pix, prams and pornography. But would you take your baby to see the new Fifty Shades of Grey flick and risk their first memory being the Red Room of Pain? Plus, imagine waking up to find a photo of your 10-year-old going viral on the internet. We spoke to the dad of the little surfer dude making waves for his Jaws reenactment. And Andrew Daddo has come up with the smoothest way to talk to his kids about condoms. He also learned they’re not called condoms anymore, they’re just ‘things.’

