Keep Your Filthy Smoker Hands Off My Baby

16 Feb 2017 · 39 minutes

Keep Your Filthy Smoker Hands Off My Baby
The smokers of the world are huffing and puffing and they want to know - can you really unfriend someone for smoking around your baby? Move over mums and bubs movie sessions, the latest craze is pix, prams and pornography. But would you take your baby to see the new Fifty Shades of Grey flick and risk their first memory being the Red Room of Pain?   Plus, imagine waking up to find a photo of your 10-year-old going viral on the internet. We spoke to the dad of the little surfer dude making waves for his Jaws reenactment. And Andrew Daddo has come up with the smoothest way to talk to his kids about condoms. He also learned they’re not called condoms anymore, they’re just ‘things.’

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo. 

You can contact the show with suggestions or comments via email [email protected]

Or, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

