Little Kids: It's Okay Not To Be Okay Right Now

11 hours ago · 20 minutes

Little Kids: It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Right Now
Leigh just came back from what was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime with her little family, but when she landed she didn’t expect to be quarantined… with nine people… and barely any toys to keep her little Bug busy!

Plus, like a lot of business owners, Tegan had to make the tough decision of closing right now. But on the plus side, her kids are loving the quality time she’s spending with them.

And Leigh’s WTF moment is one that most mum’s would understand... her little boy’s first words were Dadda. Now if that’s not offensive (in the nicest way possible), then what is?!

 

