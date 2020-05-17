Search

Little Kids: Isolation's Almost Over And We're Dreading It

Little Kids: Isolation's Almost Over And We're Dreading It
On this episode of This Glorious Mess Little Kids, Leigh chats about being a “one and done” kind of gal… but people are still asking her if she’s going to have another baby. Is it ever okay to ask that? 

And, Tegan’s so used to isolation now that she’s not coping with the thought of going back into the big wide world. 

Plus, her WTF moment is that she still can’t get over her toddler’s “nonsense” temper tantrum. This week Indi threw a fit because she couldn’t wear her jeans OVER her PJs. We feel you, Teigs! 

LINKS: 

“Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?”

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/how-many-siblings/

 

“Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums”

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/maggie-dent-toddler-tantrums/

 

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Huggies.

