Big Kids: ‘I’m Telling The Kids We’re Still In Isolation’

this glorious mess

16 hours ago · 20 minutes

Big Kids: ‘I’m Telling The Kids We’re Still In Isolation’
Remember when your weekends were filled with the kids Saturday sports and birthday parties… Then along came COVID and you were FREE again! Well, Holly wants to hold onto that freedom, so she’s decided to tell the kids there’s still restrictions. Whether they’ll fall for it or not is an entirely different story. 

And, parents are throwing parties for their kids because they made it through isolation… One parent even hired a little Shetland pony! Yay or NAY? See what we did there?   

Plus, Daddo nailed parenting this week when he forced his kids to watch the Korean movie “Parasite”, but they had to put down their phones and ACTUALLY watch it… mainly because it had subtitles. A nail AND a hack in one! 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

23 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: What The Heck Is A Coronavirus Party?

24 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Little Kids: Isolation's Almost Over And We’re Dreading It

24 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Big Kids: The Kids Have Found Us Out

23 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Big Kids BONUS: TikTok, House Party & What’s Safe On Social

20 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Little Kids: How To Keep Parenting When Your Heart Is Broken

20 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Big Kids: The Parents Who Will Never Miss Isolation

24 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Little Kids: I’m Not The Parent I Thought I Was Going To Be

22 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

Big Kids: Help! My Baby Is Suddenly A Tween

24 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

Little Kids: When Your Toddler Thinks You’ve Let Yourself Go

22 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Big Kids: Who’s Your Kid's Favourite Parent?

23 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Little Kids: The Truth About Having A Favourite Child

22 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Big Kids: Is It Time To Close The Home School Yet?

21 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Little Kids: Let Mummy Have A Cry In The Car

22 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Big Kids: Daddo’s Mystery Isolation Poo Dogger

24 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Little Kids: Isolation Is No Time For ‘Mum Guilt’

23 minutes  ·  12 Apr 2020

Big Kids: Isolation Holidays Don’t Have To Suck

27 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your Incredible, Kid-Friendly Family Quiz

21 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Little Kids: Baby’s First Haircut Is An Isolation Trim

20 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

