Little Kids: Tahyna MacManus On The Misunderstandings Of Miscarriage

a day ago · 19 minutes

Little Kids: Tahyna MacManus On The Misunderstandings Of Miscarriage
Miscarriage affects one in four people. It’s a hard loss to deal with, and some women feel shame for having gone through it.

Leigh and Tegan chat to Tahyna MacManus about her new documentary ‘Misunderstandings Of Miscarriage’ as well as the mental, emotional and physical impacts of pregnancy loss.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF of the week is all about what happened when she dressed the twins for preschool photos.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Tahyna MacManus - www.mumdocumentary.com

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh 

