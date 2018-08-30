‘Is Hell Real?’ And Other Unanswerable Questions

LISTEN TO MIA'S NO FILTER WITH LUCY PEACH
How does your role as a parent change once you effectively have a third adult living under your roof? We’re speaking to psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg about the parenting tightrope that is raising a teenager.
Plus, a listener dilemma from a mum whose daughter thinks she’s going to hell. Literally.
And why do schools get so worked up when you pull your kids out mid-term for a holiday?
