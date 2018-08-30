‘Is Hell Real?’ And Other Unanswerable Questions

LISTEN TO MIA'S NO FILTER WITH LUCY PEACH

How does your role as a parent change once you effectively have a third adult living under your roof? We’re speaking to psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg about the parenting tightrope that is raising a teenager.

Plus, a listener dilemma from a mum whose daughter thinks she’s going to hell. Literally.

And why do schools get so worked up when you pull your kids out mid-term for a holiday?

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thanks to special guest Michael Carr-Gregg - buy his new book Surviving Adolescents 2.0

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This episode was produced by Luca Lavigne