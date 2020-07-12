Search

Introducing: Me After You

this glorious mess

17 hours ago · 37 minutes

Introducing: Me After You
Back
play Episode

Just jumping into your feed to share with you the first episode of our brand new podcast Me After You. 

No matter how it happens, motherhood changes you forever.

Me After You is the show that asks the question: So, what now? 

Each episode, host Laura Byrne guides some very different women through their very different stories of life after birth. In this first episode, we’re talking Identity, and you’ll hear from women like Alex Nation, who got pregnant at 18 and wrestled with being a kid with a baby, Narelda Jacobs, who had a shotgun wedding before coming out as gay to her very conservative family and a blogging mum with a huge following who never thought she wanted to become a mother. 

And all of them have struggled with the same thing - who the hell am I, now that I’m a mum?

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin

Listen to and subscribe to all episodes of Me After You, here: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/me-after-you/

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lem Zakharia

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

More Episodes

Introducing: Me After You

37 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Little Kids: The Medical Reasons Your Baby Won’t Go To Sleep

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Little Kids: A Firefighter Mum’s Winter Safety Wisdom

20 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

31 minutes  ·  10 Jul 2020

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

21 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Little Kids: ‘Is My Toddler A Bully?’

24 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Road Trip Conversations That Matter

26 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’ll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again’

18 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination

27 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

21 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Little Kids: ‘Who The Hell Am I Now That I’m A Mum?’

24 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’

25 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

17 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

24 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

24 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Canna Campbell’s Baby Budget

23 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Telling The Kids We’re Still In Isolation’

20 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

23 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Big Kids: What The Heck Is A Coronavirus Party?

24 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout