If You Bribe Your Kids, Don't Be Stingy

The internet is melting down over a psychologist named Jordan Peterson, who seems to think we have until the age of 4 to shape our kids into likeable humans. Looks like we might've missed that boat. Plus, what's etiquette when it comes to keeping your kids quiet in the early mornings? And is cold hard cash an appropriate motivator for academic achievement?

READ MORE

What Are Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life?

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With special thanks to Dr. Fiona Martin, of Sydney Child's Psychology Centre.

Come yell at us on the pod phone about all the things we got wrong. Or share your nails and fails! 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

This episode was brought to you by Bupa.