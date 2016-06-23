"It Ain’t a Kid's Party If Nobody’s Drunk."

Alcohol at kid’s parties; yes or no? For many parents it's the only way they can enjoy themselves, but this mum-of-three says we need to cut the booze out. Plus, the kid who called the cops after his dad ran a red light. How do you teach teenage girls to be nice? And forget FOMO - the fear of missing out - Daddo has a new catch-cry for the youth. It's called "FOSO" and he reckons it's a winner... we're not so sure...
Show Notes
This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo
With thanks to Jo Abi.
This show was brought to you by Penta-vite the children’s multivitamin specialists.
Tell us your story via email [email protected]
The phone number is 02 8999 9386
And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too, are a Gloriously Messy parent.