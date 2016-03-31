I Don't Want Your Kids At My Wedding.

this glorious mess

31 Mar 2016 · 30 minutes

I Don't Want Your Kids At My Wedding.
Back
play Episode

Here comes the bride and there goes the friendship.  

There's two types of weddings - ones that include the whole family, and ones that very definitely DON’T. We grill the bride who went child-free for her nuptials.Did her parenty friends push back?

Also, there's a school that's banned laptops and a kindy that's banned chocolate. And you thought camping was about getting away from technology? So did Holly. Until she went camping without the ipad and saw every one family had one. 

Show notes

This show was hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo and produced by Monique Bowley.

Contact the show by emailing [email protected], tweeting @mamamiapodcasts or liking the facebook page: Mamamia Podcast Network.

This Glorious Mess is proudly part of the Mamamia Women's Network.

And thanks to Beef. We do a better show when we're on it.

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???