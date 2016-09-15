I Don't Have Time To Hand-Make Presents For Your Baby.

15 Sep 2016 · 33 minutes

I Don't Have Time To Hand-Make Presents For Your Baby.
There's a mother whose Christening gift registry reads 'hand-made only, please'. That's lovely, but, seriously? Plus, what were you doing when you were 13? Probably not writing to celebrities and asking them for life advice. But that’s what Grace Halphen did. And now at 15, she has compiled a book. Which makes the rest of us look Trump-esque. And Holly has a fail that has made her realise that she has been punishing herself and not her children.

