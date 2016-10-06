How Young Is Too Young For Cosmetic Surgery?

Summer Wilson is your average Australian 17-year-old. She’s about to start Year 12, she has a part time job at Woolies, and she likes hanging out with her friends. But unlike most 17-year-olds, she’s already had a cosmetic procedure. Just two months ago, her mum agreed to pay for Summer have lip-filler injections. Andrew and Holly call up Summer and her mum to ask, 'How do you decide to let your daughter change her face?'. Plus, you may not realise it, but you could have a whole lot more in common with Duchess Kate than you thought. Yep, really.

