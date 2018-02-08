How to Raise an Achtung Baby

this glorious mess

08 Feb 2018 · 45 minutes

How to Raise an Achtung Baby
Achtung, tiger parents! If you’ve been coddling your kids, a visit to Germany might set you straight. We speak to Sara Zaske who says German parents raise the most self-reliant kids.

Plus, why are kindergarten kids getting cyber safety lessons already? And what the heck are JoJo Bows?

Hosts: Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Producer: Rachel Wagner

With thanks to special guest, Sara Zaske

You can buy Sara’s book Achtung Baby at apple.co/mamamia

Read Holly’s post about school hours here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/school-pick-up-hours/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected] 

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

