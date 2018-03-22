How To Brew A Millionaire Baby

A man called Steven's concocted a recipe for how to make sure your kid grows up into a millionaire and we're leaning in hard. Plus, in the wake of a controversial school sacking, Holly vows to maim anyone who goes anywhere near her little one's beautiful hair. And is it alright for our kids to be greeting and farewelling each other with a big smooch on the lips?

The 11 Steps To Raising A Millionaire.

Touch My Boy's Hair And I'll Break Your Arm.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.