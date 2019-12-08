Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

It's always a question when it comes to having kids... How many??



We know that every family is different and have different situations, so Leigh and Tegan open up about their family planning and how it didn't quite go to plan.



Plus we chat to Alex Fevola about the relationship that her 4 girls have with each other, and whether a bigger sibling age gap can help or hinder.



And Leigh heads off on a rant in our WTF moment of the week, about the use of parents bathrooms.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli



With thanks to our guest Alex Fevola

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Feedback Survey here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5249253/44eb2ed2edff

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts



This episode was brought to you by Rafferty's Garden