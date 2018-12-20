Home Brand Tea Bags Spell Divorce

There comes a point in most relationships when your partner's breathing is enough to send you into an internal rage. And when that rage bubbles to the surface you do your best not to fight in front of the kids, but sometimes it's impossible. Feeling guilty about it? Well, feel guilty no more! A study has found fighting in front of kids might not be as bad as we think. Plus, a podcast listener has taken issue with Andrew's stance on whether or not you should confiscate phones at teen sleepovers. What if they feel unsafe? And as most parents question what the best kids' Christmas present is this year, one parent worries she might have done the Christmas shopping a little too early.

