03 Aug 2019 · 20 minutes

BONUS: That Time Holly Took Matilda To Uganda
Why did host Holly Wainwright take her 9yo to school in East Africa? Well, she was hoping that maybe they'd both come back a little more #grateful and a little less #whingey.

On this bonus episode you'll here from Matilda and Holly and others they met along the way in Uganda about what happens when you really take your kid waaay out of their (and your!) comfort zone.

Also, they were supporting the excellent work of Aussie non-profit School For Life who build sustainable schools in rural Uganda. Follow their link to learn more or to sponsor a child.

CONTACT US

Your host is Holly Wainwright 

You can read more about Holly and Matilda's trip to Uganda here;
https://www.mamamia.com.au/travelling-to-uganda-with-school-for-life/ 

If you'd like to get in contact with us, feel free to email [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

