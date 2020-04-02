Big Kids: Isolation Holidays Don’t Have To Suck

From Easter egg expeditions to writing “books”, there’s a tonne of creative ideas that Holly and Andrew share on how to survive the inside blues.

Plus after telling their kids off for the 100th time, Holly and her partner have run out of ways to discipline their kids, so what else is there to do but laugh, right?

And Andrew thinks it's the perfect time to write a musical, an isolation musical to be precise. He gave us a little taste of what it would sound like, and trust us when we say you NEED to hear it!

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

