Here, Have An Unsolicited Pet

We help source some advice for a mum who wants to raise her daughter to be body positive, but is also concerned about her weight.

Plus, a listener is put in the awkward position of wondering what to do when someone buys your family a dog without warning. WHO DOES THAT?

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thank you to special guest Dr. Fiona Martin from Sydney Psychology Centre

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts