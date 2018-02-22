Do you tell everyone in earshot how busy you are every chance you get? Well it's time to hand in your busy badge - Meshel Laurie joins us for a lesson in slowing the heck down.
Plus, why are schools banning best friends? And what on earth possessed Ashy Bines to make a fitness program for one-year-olds?
CREDITS:
Hosts: Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo
Producer: Rachel Wagner
With thanks to special guest Meshel Laurie
You can buy Meshel's books at apple.co/mamamia
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at tgm@mamamia.com.au
Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.