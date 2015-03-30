Great Expectations: Should I have a kid?

this glorious mess

30 Mar 2015 · 37 minutes

Great Expectations: Should I have a kid?
The debut parenting podcast from the Mamamia Women's Network.  Hosted by Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright, it's for non-perfect parents to talk about parenting as it really is. Exciting, overwhelming, delightful, disasterous, and often very messy.

In this first episode, we go back to beginnings. How did you know you were ready to have kids? Are you the kind of parent you thought you'd be? And what makes a family? Andrew Daddo, father of three, talks about the one family ritual the Daddo's won't break. And Holly Wainwright, mother of two, gets schooled on the art of family dinner.

Your hosts are Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright

And the show is produced by Monique Bowley

Find more on the Mamamia Parents Facebook Page 

And this show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

