Little Kids: What It’s Really Like Being A Young, Single Mum

this glorious mess

2 days ago · 18 minutes

Little Kids: What It’s Really Like Being A Young, Single Mum
From getting the kids out the door on time, to bathtime and making dinner, it’s hard enough to get stuff done with the little ones, let alone all by yourself in a pandemic. 

Leigh and Tegan chat to single mum of identical twins Emily Neal, about what life is really like as a young solo parent in lockdown. 

Plus,Tegan’s WTF of the week is the horrid foot and mouth disease, while Leigh’s is a wobbly milestone. 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Emily Neal - www.instagram.com/twinmumlife/?hl=en

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh 

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Baby Bunting.  

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

