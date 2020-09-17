Big Kids: The Godparent Myth

What does being a godparent mean? If you were asked to be one, would you feel obligated to say yes? Or can you flat out refuse?

Andrew and Holly try to give some insightful advice to a listener about the expectations of being a godparent.

Plus, after watching a documentary about how social media is designed to control our lives, Holly went into a bit of a panic. Has she nailed it by being more informed, or failed by freaking herself out? You decide.

