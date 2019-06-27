My Daughter's Just Not That Into Sport

Our Australian sportswomen are having a long-overdue moment in the sun, so why do so many girls give up sport at exactly the same age?



Also, how does the Prime Minister of a small nation have time to make a cake in the shape of a bunny when Holly can't manage a tray of class cupcakes?

And a Dad in the US has been crowned "Father of the Year" for donning a pair of skimpy short-shorts exactly like his daughter's. But was he really just shaming her into covering up?

