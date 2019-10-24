Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

Welcome to the refreshed TGM!



Today Holly chats to Emilie Lefebvre, a French mum of three. She's going to shed some light on European parenting and tell us whether French kids really are more well behaved than Aussie kids.

Plus Halloween is around the corner, so Holly and Andrew talk about trick or treating rules and whether we should be embracing the tradition or locking ourselves inside, pretending we're not home.

And we speak to child psychologist Dr. Justin Coulson about how to discipline your kids. Plus, we've got our parenting nails and fails!

