Little Kids: Busting The Myths About Fostering A Baby

Ever thought about becoming a foster carer, but don’t know where to start or if you’re even eligible? Or have you always wanted to know what it’s like for foster parents when they have to say goodbye to their babies?

Leigh and Tegan chat to foster carer Agapi Markogiannakis and Jasmin Perry, the MacKillop Family Services National Manager, about what’s really involved in being a foster carer.

Plus, Leigh and Tegan’s WTF moments have a common theme this week - all about putting mums in the ‘mum box’.

LINKS

Mackillop Family Services - www.mackillop.org.au/get-involved/become-a-foster-carer

Mackillop Family Services Facebook page - www.facebook.com/MacKillopFamilyS

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Jasmine Perry & Agapi Markogiannakis

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh, Leah Porges & Bridget Northeast

