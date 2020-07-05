Little Kids: A Firefighter Mum’s Winter Safety Wisdom

Winter’s here. And with it comes hot mugs of tea, fleecy slippers, and of course… the heater.

Leigh and Tegan talk to Kath Faith, a firefighter at Fire and Rescue NSW, about fire safety and how to best keep you and your little ones safe.

Plus, Leigh’s one year old toddler has finally started daycare! But what she didn’t count on was having to do dress-up week… EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Would you get your little one in on it, or do you think they wouldn’t even realise?

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Kate Faith

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

