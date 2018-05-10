Just Make A Thank You Video And Go To Bed

10 May 2018 · 30 minutes

Just Make A Thank You Video And Go To Bed
We're calling on TV presenter and pregnancy guru Rebecca Judd to help tackle a tricky question from a listener who isn’t a parent at all.

Plus the sci-fi character with a cult following, Doctor Who, is being played by a woman for the very first time. It’s a win for feminism, but parents of young boys aren’t happy.

And how much effort do you really need to put into the obligatory 'thanking' post-birthday party?

Send Thank You Videos After Your Kids Birthday Party

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With special thanks to Bec Judd

Buy Bec's new book The Baby Bible at apple.co/mamamia

Share your nails and fails with us. We want to play them on the show, please. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

