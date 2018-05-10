Just Make A Thank You Video And Go To Bed

We're calling on TV presenter and pregnancy guru Rebecca Judd to help tackle a tricky question from a listener who isn’t a parent at all.

Plus the sci-fi character with a cult following, Doctor Who, is being played by a woman for the very first time. It’s a win for feminism, but parents of young boys aren’t happy.

And how much effort do you really need to put into the obligatory 'thanking' post-birthday party?

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With special thanks to Bec Judd.

