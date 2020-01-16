Big Kids: The Qualifications A Fancy Babysitter Needs In 2020

WE'RE BACK... And Holly and Andrew and back to their usual antics for 2020.
Today, we're chatting about an outrageous list of requirements for a babysitting position which went a little bit viral.
Plus Holly speaks to Katherine Reed, a Paraparenting Mum of 2, about how she runs a farm and raises her kids all while using a manual wheelchair.
And Susie Burrell stops by for our 'ask an expert' segment - chatting all things treats.
