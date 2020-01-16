Big Kids: The Qualifications A Fancy Babysitter Needs In 2020

Big Kids: The Qualifications A Fancy Babysitter Needs In 2020
WE'RE BACK... And Holly and Andrew and back to their usual antics for 2020.

Today, we're chatting about an outrageous list of requirements for a babysitting position which went a little bit viral. 

Plus Holly speaks to Katherine Reed, a Paraparenting Mum of 2, about how she runs a farm and raises her kids all while using a manual wheelchair. 

And Susie Burrell stops by for our 'ask an expert' segment - chatting all things treats. 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our guest; Katherine Reed

And Susie Burrell - http://www.susieburrell.com.au/

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?? 
Subscribe here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. 

This episode is brought to you by Officeworks

