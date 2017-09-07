Family Dinner Problems: 101 Ways With Half-Thawed Mince

Give a mum a fish and she won't have to feed her family takeaway tonight. Teach a mum to fish, and you'll be eating fish fingers every night for the next year. Sounds like your house? Then like novelist Meg Mason, you probably haven't quite mastered the family dinner yet. The author shares her weeknight woes and some tips for getting food on the table that your kids might actually - gasp - eat for once! Plus, what the heck are lawnmower parents? And the case for putting your phone down when in the company of little ones.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Meg Mason

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts including Meg's book You Be Mother, visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email [email protected]

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.