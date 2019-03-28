Explaining Terrorism To Toddlers

We all want to protect our kids but is shielding them from bad news the best way to go about it?

The recent events in Christchurch have presented parents with an interesting dilemma...how do you talk to your kids about things like terrorism? Andrew and Holly chat to Dr Justin Coulson about how to approach this difficult subject with your children.



And are you finding it tough deciding on a name for your baby? Well, a UK teen has come up with an interesting business idea where she helps name people's kids. What a world we live in.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Dr Justin Coulson. You can find out more about Dr Coulson here; https://www.happyfamilies.com.au/about/



