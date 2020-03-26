Big Kids: Dr Karl Is Here To Tell Us What To Say To The Kids

this glorious mess

10 hours ago · 30 minutes

Big Kids: Dr Karl Is Here To Tell Us What To Say To The Kids
Back
play Episode

Daddo’s recording from a car, Holly’s fighting off kids and a puppy, but we’re back with an isolation episode to keep us all sane. 

The one and only expert in all things science, Dr. Karl is here to help with how to talk to the kids about COVID and what it all means. 

And this week Daddo had a nail when he got to have some good ol’ family fun… as the a** end of a horse! 

Plus, Holly’s struggling to do Matilda's year three maths homework… and who could blame her, it’s not easy.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

More Episodes

Big Kids: Dr Karl Is Here To Tell Us What To Say To The Kids

30 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

Little Kids: It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Right Now

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: There Are A Lot Of Hours To Fill In An Inside Day

24 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Little Kids: To Instagram, Or Not To Instagram

20 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Big Kids: Help. I’m Stuck In My House With My Children

24 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Little Kids: You Never Stop Worrying About Your Kids

21 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Big Kids: When It's Time To Hand Your Kids The Bug Spray

19 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Little Kids: Poop Glorious Poop

22 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

Big Kids: How To Raise A Good Man

24 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

Little Kids: It's Time To Make At-Home Play Fun

21 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

20 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Little Kids: What Happens If Your Relationship Breaks Down?

22 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Sorry, Kids, You're Off To Grandma's Again.

21 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?

21 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Big Kids: The Politics Of A Birthday Party

25 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Little Kids: How To Choose The Right Daycare For Your Child

21 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Grandad Falls Asleep When He Watches The Kids

29 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Little Kids: So You've Got A Fussy Eater

22 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Help! I Don't Know If I Like My Kid

30 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums

23 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???