Big Kids: Dr Karl Is Here To Tell Us What To Say To The Kids

Daddo’s recording from a car, Holly’s fighting off kids and a puppy, but we’re back with an isolation episode to keep us all sane.

The one and only expert in all things science, Dr. Karl is here to help with how to talk to the kids about COVID and what it all means.

And this week Daddo had a nail when he got to have some good ol’ family fun… as the a** end of a horse!

Plus, Holly’s struggling to do Matilda's year three maths homework… and who could blame her, it’s not easy.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.