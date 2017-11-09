Don't Tell Mum the Babysitter's Asleep

Year Six formals are now a thing and they're not just a bottle of fizzy drink and a So Fresh CD in the school hall. All the 12-year-olds are expecting their parents to splash out on fancy dresses and limos. Which makes us wonder - has this gone way too far?

Plus, we discuss a mum who let her 10-year-old and his friend go camping unchaperoned. No parents, just two little boys, alone in the wilderness.

And comedian and new dad Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann joins the show to tell us why his entire family thought he had a little baby boy named Carol.

