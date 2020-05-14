Big Kids: The Kids Have Found Us Out

For most of their little lives, your kids probably thought you knew everything, and that you could do anything. Then home-schooling happened and POOF... they discovered the truth.

It’s a moment that comes for us all. When the kids cross over from thinking you’re wonderful to thinking you’re… an idiot.

Plus, school’s back, Holly’s stick insects are in trouble and Andrew had an epic fail when he called his family a “non-hand washing family”. Bad timing.

