Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’

What are the do’s and don’ts when it comes to other people’s kids? Are you allowed to tell them off? Correct their manners? Or should you just let the parents deal with it all?

Holly has a question about it and Andrew has a strong opinion.

Plus, Holly had a fail this week when her daughter Matilda pointed out that she doesn’t stick up for her and almost always assumes Matilda’s in the wrong. What’s your default position when it comes to your kids?

