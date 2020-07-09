Search

Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’

this glorious mess

16 hours ago · 19 minutes

Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’
Back
play Episode

What are the do’s and don’ts when it comes to other people’s kids? Are you allowed to tell them off? Correct their manners? Or should you just let the parents deal with it all? 

Holly has a question about it and Andrew has a strong opinion.

Plus, Holly had a fail this week when her daughter Matilda pointed out that she doesn’t stick up for her and almost always assumes Matilda’s in the wrong. What’s your default position when it comes to your kids? 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Medibank.

More Episodes

Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’

19 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Little Kids: A Firefighter Mum’s Winter Safety Wisdom

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

31 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

21 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Little Kids: ‘Is My Toddler A Bully?’

24 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Road Trip Conversations That Matter

26 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’ll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again’

18 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination

27 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

21 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Little Kids: ‘Who The Hell Am I Now That I’m A Mum?’

24 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’

25 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

17 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

24 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

24 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Canna Campbell’s Baby Budget

23 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Telling The Kids We’re Still In Isolation’

20 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

23 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Big Kids: What The Heck Is A Coronavirus Party?

24 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Little Kids: Isolation's Almost Over And We’re Dreading It

24 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Big Kids: The Kids Have Found Us Out

23 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout