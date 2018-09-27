Ding Dong, The Pop-In's Dead

How do you raise a child who’s comfortable with their body? We speak to author Sonya Lock, who’s written a book about body confidence aimed at 5-8 year olds.
Plus, a dilemma from a listener who’s friend group has deserted her.
And what's happened to the pop-in?
READ MORE
Carrie Bickmore: Bring Back The Pop-In
CONTACT US
Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo
Thank you to Sonya Lock.
Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.
Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]
This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for Mamamia.