Ding Dong, The Pop-In's Dead

How do you raise a child who’s comfortable with their body? We speak to author Sonya Lock, who’s written a book about body confidence aimed at 5-8 year olds.

Plus, a dilemma from a listener who’s friend group has deserted her.

And what's happened to the pop-in?

READ MORE

Carrie Bickmore: Bring Back The Pop-In

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thank you to Sonya Lock.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for Mamamia.