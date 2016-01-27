Dear Parents; You're Doing It Wrong.

27 Jan 2016 · 37 minutes

The kids are back to work this week and so are Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright. They're starting the year with a big question: Are we doing it all wrong? Writer Angela Mollard joins the podcast to discuss whether we're getting way too fuzzy and friendly with our children. Also, what does a chicken-pox party at the the zoo look like? And did your kids spend the summer building an app? No, neither did Holly's.  

Plus, how were your holidays? The Daddo children only had two broken bones these holidays. Is that a nail, or a fail? 

Show Notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With thanks to Angela Mollard.

Read Angela's full article here.

Find out more about the One Parent Holiday here.

Read the full story behind anti-vaxxers going to the zoo.

Interested in code camp? Check it out.

Tell us something via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or visit us on Facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.


This show was brought to you by ABC Reading Eggs.

