Little Kids: What You Need To Know About Daycare Germs

this glorious mess

21 hours ago

Worried about your child getting sick in daycare? Stressed that a snotty nose might be something more serious? We don’t blame you, especially with the way the world is right now. 

Penny Blunden, a paediatric registered nurse and mum of two, chats to Leigh and Tegan about sickness in children and what to look out for.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF of the week was when she realised she hadn’t ever met the parents of her twins’ friends'. Leigh thinks daycare centre’s should do parent mixers, in a COVID safe way of course. Would you go to one? 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Penny Blunden

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

