Big Kids: What The Heck Is A Coronavirus Party?

We’ve all heard of dad jokes… but why do we hear a lot less about mum jokes? Is it because mums aren’t FUNNY, or are they just not as LAME? We think you know the answer.

Plus Holly and Daddo discuss the (American) phenomenon of teenagers having Covid parties where they specifically WANT to give each other the virus. Look, we know those years are for rebellion, but… really?

And Holly's discovered another downside to being an “old” mum. And it’s to do with nits.

Parents Feedback Survey:

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.