Little Kids: Cutting The Confusion of Baby Tax

Getting ready to have a baby can be exciting and daunting all at the same time. Not only do you need to work out all the essentials your baby needs, but you also need to work out what family benefits you’re entitled to… And that’s a whole debacle on its own!

Leigh and Tegan chat to the General Manager of Services Australia Hank Jongen, about how to claim family tax benefits and what you’re entitled to.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF moment of the week was when her little toddler said “I love you” for the first time… and without any prompts! Excuse us while we mend our melting hearts back together.

LINKS

Services Australia - “Having A Baby” - https://bit.ly/2Pp9DIJ

Services Australia - “Child Care Subsidy” - https://bit.ly/3gy45Yu

Services Australia - “Families” - https://bit.ly/30ujNhC

Services Australia - “Balancing” - https://bit.ly/2C0RnSP

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Hank Jongen

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Bridget Northeast

