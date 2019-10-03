Here's How To Talk To Kids About Climate Anxiety

With Climate Strikes to the left of us and Greta Thunberg to the right, it can be hard to know exactly how to chat to your kids about climate change.

Holly and Andrew chat to clinical psychologist Dr Judith Locke about the best way to keep your kids from developing 'climate anxiety'.



Plus a new Japanese airline has introduced a feature which can let you choose your seats away from any babies, but should this be implemented elsewhere as well?



And there's a new anti-bullying app, developed by the BBC, that even Prince William is getting behind, but so we think it will really work?

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Dr Judith Locke

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts





