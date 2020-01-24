Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

Well, another year has come to an end and now the crazy holiday period ensues.

But, this year will be different.



Holly and Andrew have found a parenting survival flow chart to keep us all sane this year.



Plus Holly sits down with Sonia Kruger to chat about becoming a parent at 48 and her beautiful family.



And Dr Justin Coulson drops by with a snackable piece of advice for anyone who's child might be having some tween friend dramas.



Wishing you all a very Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas, we'll be back to regular programming on Jan 24th 2020



If you'd like to read the original Christmas flowchart you can here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/yes-no-flow-chart-for-christmas/



CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Sonia Kruger & Dr Justin Coulson



You can find out more about Strictly You here; https://www.strictlyyou.com.au/

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright??

Subscribe here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts