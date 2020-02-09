Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?

18 hours ago · 21 minutes

Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?
play Episode

Breastfeeding can be one of the hardest skills to learn when you're a new Mum, but if you've struggled with it, you're not alone. Today Leigh and Tegan share their breastfeeding experiences, and unsurprisingly they didn't go to plan. 

Plus we chat to Jen Butler an early parenting specialist and lactation consultant who shares some of her wisdom on what to do if you're struggling with feeding. 

And in our WTF moment of the week, Leigh shares her sneaky arvo snack. 

This episode was brought to you by QV Baby

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Jen Butler 

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



